IDEAYA Biosciences Strengthens Management with Internal Appointments of Paul Stone, J.D., as Chief Financial Officer, Andres Ruiz Briseno, C.P.A., as Vice President, Finance, and Mick O'Quigley, M.B.A, as Vice President, Development Operations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancer, announced the promotions of Paul A. Stone, J.D., as Chief Financial Officer, Andres Briseno, C.P.A., as Vice President, Finance, and Mick O'Quigley, M.B.A., as Vice President, Development Operations.

Paul previously served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Head of Operations. As Chief Financial Officer, he will lead the finance, investor relations, and public relations functions, and will continue as the Principal Financial and Accounting Officer. Paul will also continue to oversee the legal function as General Counsel. Prior to joining IDEAYA, Paul was with 5AM Ventures in various capacities including as Partner, General Counsel, and Chief Operating Officer, and held early management and operating roles in companies launched at 5AM Ventures, including IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA), Homology Medicines, Cidara Therapeutics, and Entrada Therapeutics. Paul earlier served in management roles at Ethos Pharmaceuticals, Ilypsa (acquired by Amgen), and Symyx Technologies.

"Paul brings a unique combination of financial, investment, business development, and legal experience into the role of Chief Financial Officer at IDEAYA Biosciences. He is a proven biotechnology executive, and has been instrumental in executing on several key milestones for IDEAYA, including the license of Phase 1/2 PKC inhibitor IDE196 from Novartis, and our initial public offering on NASDAQ," said Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and President at IDEAYA Biosciences.

In other leadership highlights, IDEAYA announced the following promotions:

Andres Ruiz Briseno, C.P.A., has been promoted to Vice President, Finance. Andres most recently served as Senior Director, Finance, and Controller, and has been a key contributor to finance and operational activities of the company. Andres previously was Associate Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at Pharmacyclics, where he helped lead the organization's finance and operations efforts in support of the successful launch of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) through its acquisition by AbbVie, and earlier held roles at Theravance and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mick O'Quigley, M.B.A., has been promoted to Vice President, Development Operations. Mick has contributed broadly to the company's development activities, including clinical operations as well as alliance, data and project management, supporting development of IDE196, in the ongoing Ph 1/2 basket trial as a treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma (UM) and other solid tumors harboring GNAQ or GNA11 (GNAQ/11) mutations. Mick joined IDEAYA with over twenty years of clinical operations experience, including most recently as Program Group Director, Cancer Immunotherapy Portfolio at Genentech, where he led global clinical operations activities for ten years. He previously held various roles in clinical trial operations at Amgen for twelve years.

"These appointments within our management team are critical as we advance our lead oncology program, IDE196, in our GNAQ/GNA11 tissue-type agnostic basket trial, and continue to build our leading precision medicine oncology pipeline, including IDEAYA's MAT2A synthetic lethality program to treat MTAP-deletion patients," said Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and President at IDEAYA Biosciences.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

