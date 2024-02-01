IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming February 2024 Investor Relations Events

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in upcoming investor relations events.

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at 1:20 PM ET

  • Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Matthew Biegler, Executive Director and Senior Analyst

Citi's 2024 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit
Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

  • Fireside chat with Darrin Beaupre, Chief Medical Officer and Michael White, Chief Scientific Officer, hosted by Yigal D. Nochomovitz, Ph.D., Director, SMid Cap Biotech Analyst

A live audio webcast of conference events, as permitted by conference host, will be available at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host.  A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.  IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies.  IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact
IDEAYA Biosciences
Andres Ruiz Briseno
Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
[email protected]

