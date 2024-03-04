IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Relations Events

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in upcoming investor relations events.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Monday, March 11th, 2024 at 12:40 PM ET

• Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Andrew Berens, M.D., Senior Managing Director, Targeted Oncology

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET

• Panel: "Novel Targeted-Oncology: Approaches, Advancements, & Future Directions", with participation by Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Maury Raycroft, Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology

A live audio webcast of conference events, as permitted by conference host, will be available at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

