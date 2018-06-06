IDEAYA Biosciences to Present at the 2018 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused biotechnology company committed to the discovery of breakthrough synthetic lethality medicines for genetically defined patient populations and immuno-oncology therapies targeting immuno-metabolism and innate immunity. IDEAYA, headquartered in South San Francisco, California, has assembled leading scientists and advisors with extensive knowledge and expertise in cancer biology, immunology, and small molecule drug discovery. For more information, please visit www.ideayabio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

IDEAYA Biosciences

Paul Stone

SVP and General Counsel, Head of Operations

(650) 513-0985

pstone@ideayabio.com

IDEAYA Biosciences

