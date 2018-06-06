IDEAYA Biosciences to Present at the 2018 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jun. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company committed to the discovery of breakthrough synthetic lethality medicines and immuno-oncology therapies, today announced that Yujiro S. Hata, chief executive officer of IDEAYA, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 7.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA is an oncology-focused biotechnology company committed to the discovery of breakthrough synthetic lethality medicines for genetically defined patient populations and immuno-oncology therapies targeting immuno-metabolism and innate immunity. IDEAYA, headquartered in South San Francisco, California, has assembled leading scientists and advisors with extensive knowledge and expertise in cancer biology, immunology, and small molecule drug discovery. For more information, please visit www.ideayabio.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
IDEAYA Biosciences
Paul Stone
SVP and General Counsel, Head of Operations
(650) 513-0985
pstone@ideayabio.com
