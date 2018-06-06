IDEAYA Biosciences to Present at the 2018 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

IDEAYA Biosciences

09:00 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jun. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company committed to the discovery of breakthrough synthetic lethality medicines and immuno-oncology therapies, today announced that Yujiro S. Hata, chief executive officer of IDEAYA, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 7.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused biotechnology company committed to the discovery of breakthrough synthetic lethality medicines for genetically defined patient populations and immuno-oncology therapies targeting immuno-metabolism and innate immunity. IDEAYA, headquartered in South San Francisco, California, has assembled leading scientists and advisors with extensive knowledge and expertise in cancer biology, immunology, and small molecule drug discovery. For more information, please visit www.ideayabio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
IDEAYA Biosciences
Paul Stone
SVP and General Counsel, Head of Operations
(650) 513-0985
pstone@ideayabio.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-to-present-at-the-2018-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-300660211.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences

Related Links

http://www.ideayabio.com

Also from this source

Jun 05, 2018, 09:00 ET IDEAYA Biosciences Appoints Paul Stone, J.D., as Senior Vice...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

IDEAYA Biosciences to Present at the 2018 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

IDEAYA Biosciences

09:00 ET