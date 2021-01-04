IDEAYA to Participate in Upcoming January 2021 Investor Relations Events and Scientific Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancer, announced its participation at the following upcoming investor relations events and scientific conferences.

Investor Relations Events

JP Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021 (Virtual)

Company Presentation

Wednesday, January 13 th, 2021 at 5:20 pm ET

HC Wainwright Bioconnect (Virtual)

Company Presentation

Thursday, January 14 th, 2021, at 6:00 am ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/news-events/investor-calendar. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live event.

Scientific Conferences

PARP & DDR Inhibitors Summit 2021 (Digital)

Presentation Session – Next Generation Synthetic Lethal Interactions

"Pharmacological inhibition of DNA polymerase theta (Polq) activity shows promise as novel treatment for homologous recombination deficient tumors"

Thursday, January 28 th, 2021 at 2:15 pm ET

The PARP & DDR Inhibitors Summit will be held January 26th-28th, 2021. See http://parp-ddr-inhibitors-summit.com/about/the-summit/.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events and scientific conferences. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

