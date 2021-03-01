IDEAYA to Participate in Upcoming March 2021 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation at the following upcoming investor relations events.

Investor Relations Events

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference 2021 (Virtual)

Corporate Presentation

Tuesday, March 9 th , 2021 at 7:00 am ET

Corporate Presentation , 2021 at Citi's 2021 Winter West Coast Biotech Virtual Bus Tour (Virtual)

Fireside Chat with Analyst Mohit Bansal

Tuesday, March 16 th , 2021 at 3:00 pm ET

Fireside Chat with Analyst , 2021 at Oppenheimer's 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Company Presentation

Wednesday, March 17 th , 2021 at 2:30 pm ET

Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Company Presentation , 2021 at Roth 33rd Annual Conference (Virtual)

Company Panel hosted by Analyst Zegbeh Jallah: "Highly Attractive Small Molecule

Oncology Platforms" with Arvinas, IDEAYA Biosciences and Turning Point Therapeutics

Wednesday, March 17 th, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET

A live audio webcast of selected events will be available by visiting the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/news-events/investor-calendar. A replay of selected webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

