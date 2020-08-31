IDEAYA to Participate in Upcoming September 2020 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor relations events.

JP Morgan CEO Series

Fireside Chat hosted by Analyst Anupam Rama

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:00pm ET

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Conference

Company Panel: Precision Targeted Drugs in Oncology hosted by Analyst Mohit Bansal

Wednesday, September 9 th at 11:40am ET

RW Baird Global Health Care Conference

Fireside Chat hosted by Analyst Madhu Kumar

Thursday, September 10 th at 3:45pm ET

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Company Presentation

Monday, September 14 th at 11:30am ET

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Company Presentation

Thursday, September 17 th at 4:40pm ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/news-events/investor-calendar. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 12, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

