Ideem Now Integrates with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci to Bring Cryptographic Device Binding to the Browser, Making Web-Based Authentication and Passkeys Bank-Grade and Frictionless

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideem, announced a new integration with Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The DaVinci Connector will enable organizations to cryptographically bind browser applications, opening the door to stronger, frictionless security. With Ideem's Zero-Trust Security Module (ZSM), enterprises can replace obtrusive forms of two-factor authentication such as OTPs, push notifications and authenticator apps. For institutions looking to migrate to FIDO2 passkeys, Ideem has a built in passkey integration. When used in conjunction with ZSM passkeys are bound to the browser with a single API call - instantly delivering two independent forms of authentication. Banks and other regulated businesses can now eliminate outdated login methods and confidently roll out modern, passwordless login experiences while meeting strict compliance requirements. All while customers gain invisible, bank-grade two-factor authentication that reduces fraud and keeps every sign-in fast and seamless. Ideem's platform also enables customers to start working with Agentic Payments and Agentic Commerce through the newly released AP2 protocol. The Verified Credentials (VCs) can be accessed securely through a browser.

Ideem joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

The Ideem Connector extends PingOne DaVinci to deliver cryptographic device binding inside the browser, giving enterprises a simple way to replace out-dated forms of 2FA and forge a straightforward, safe, clear path towards adoption of WebAuthn passkeys. The Ideem Connector replaces fragile 2FA methods with modern cryptographically based software that delivers customer convenience, cost savings all while meeting banking-level compliance requirements. Deployment takes only minutes, letting teams strengthen security and cut fraud without disrupting the user experience.

"Banks and other regulated organizations have been eager to move beyond one-time passcodes but lacked a browser-ready way to do it," said Toby Rush, CEO of Ideem. "Our integration with PingOne DaVinci closes that gap by bringing cryptographic device binding to the web whether through FIDO passkeys or our proprietary Zero-Trust Secure Module so customers get seamless, bank-grade authentication without the friction or risk of outdated methods. This technology unlocks the power of passkeys for highly regulated entities."

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with Ideem leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on Ideem's work with Ping Identity visit Integration Directory.

Ideem – Passkeys+: Bank-Grade Device and User Authentication

Ideem delivers Passkeys+, a next-generation authentication solution that combines the usability of consumer-grade FIDO2 passkeys with the strength of our patented Zero-Trust Security Module (ZSM). The result is a single, omni-channel platform for multi-factor authentication that's purpose-built for highly regulated industries.

Developed with a top 5 global bank, ZSM is a FIPS 140-3 FIDO-compliant authenticator delivered entirely in software. It enables cryptographic device binding through a lightweight SDK that drops into any stack, working seamlessly across browsers and native apps. Passkeys handle user verification for passwordless login, while ZSM ensures passkeys remain bound to the device where they were created giving financial institutions the control and visibility they require.

Passkeys+ equips banks, payment wallets, cross-border platforms, payroll systems, and marketplaces with future-proof authentication in one simple package.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

Maranda Manning

[email protected]

Follow Us on Twitter: @UseIdeem

Join us on LinkedIn: Ideem

Ping Identity Media Relations

[email protected]

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Ideem