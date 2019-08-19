iDEKO Appoints Madelaine Coyle as Vice President of Sales

"We are thrilled that Madelaine has joined the team. She brings exceptional energy and excitement with her, and you can feel it when she walks into a room…it's contagious. She leads with passion and has an amazing ability to create WOW moments for her clients. We are so excited to see what comes next," said Evan Korn iDEKO's CEO.

Madelaine joins iDEKO with over 13+ years of experience with a rich background in visual communication, production and strategic marketing. Her book of work covers major industries —including Fashion/Beauty, Tech, Fitness/Lifestyle, Pharma, Entertainment, Retail/CPG, Real Estate – for Fortune 500 companies.

She has produced exceptional experiences for her clients in a wide array of formats, including Print Production, Custom Fabrication, Experiential, Brand Activations/Launches, National & International installations. As a self-proclaimed lover of all things, Madelaine lives for the experience and seeing the smiles on her clients' face.

"I am overjoyed to be joining such an incredible team of the purest talent in the industry. I cannot wait to onboard clients and create absolute magic!", Madelaine said.

ABOUT IDEKO

iDEKO is a full-service experiential marketing and events agency specializing in helping clients plan and produce large-scale events and marketing projects, focusing on innovative ways to create engaging live experiences. The agency aids clients through the entire event process from ideation to completion including planning, design, logistics, securing event permits, budgeting, production, custom fabrications and mobile marketing.

