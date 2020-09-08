Idelic and Lytx Announce Integration to Support Holistic Driver Safety for Trucking Fleets

Lytx and Idelic together empower drivers and fleet managers with key insights and a seamless, centralized and comprehensive view of driver safety. Lytx offers an array of customizable fleet management solutions and services powered by the best-in-class DriveCam ® Event Recorder ; its advanced proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology can identify and alert drivers to risky driving behaviors with greater than 95% accuracy – unmatched in the industry.

The company joins other third-party fleet systems currently consolidated into Idelic's Safety Suite to help managers utilize their data, better understand the risk in their fleets and proactively predict and prevent crashes. Current Idelic integrations span asset management, Electronic Logging Devices (ELD), human resources, training, citations and violations, applicant tracking and recruiting and pre-hire resources, making the Idelic Safety Suite a data powerhouse for trucking fleets looking to streamline and optimize their technology deployments.

Hayden Cardiff, founder and co-CEO, Idelic said: "The data collected by Lytx is an essential part of the overall equation for understanding driver risk. By incorporating driving behaviors observed both inside and outside of the vehicle via Lytx's DriveCam with the broader out-of-cab insights within Safety Suite, such as job history, CSA scores, insurance information, test results, training and more, we can accurately contextualize risk through our AI-based analytics, adding significant value to our joint customers."

Through this integration, customers using Idelic's Safety Suite alongside Lytx's industry-leading Driver Safety Program will be able to automatically connect their video telematics data from Lytx to Safety Suite. By combining the video-based insights uncovered by Lytx's video telematics technology with Idelic's data organization, AI and predictive analytics for overall driver risk, fleets can unlock a comprehensive, 360-degree understanding of their driver safety programs and make more proactive and data-driven decisions. With the Idelic Safety Suite serving as a central location for multiple fleet solutions, this integration will help fleets further streamline their workflows and uncover valuable insights hidden within the firehose of data hitting fleets every day.

"At Lytx, it's our dream that no commercial driver is ever the cause of a collision," said Frank Schneider, director of integration partnerships at Lytx. "We help drivers recognize and improve their performance behind the wheel through both real-time alerts and self-coaching opportunities after-the-fact. Fleet managers are then able to more effectively focus their attention on the smaller percentage of drivers who are creating real risk for their fleet, ultimately reducing both collisions and claims costs. Through this integration with Idelic, our joint customers will be able to seamlessly access these industry-leading video-based driver safety insights from Lytx alongside other essential driver information from Idelic, drastically cutting down the number of programs a fleet or safety manager have to juggle each day so they can be as efficient and effective as possible."

Transportation Commodities, Inc. (TCI), a fleet with more than 2,000 vehicles servicing retail, manufacturing, food service, and general commodities, among other clients, has been utilizing the Idelic-Lytx integration for a more comprehensive view of fleet safety.

The integration, announced today at Idelic's first Annual Fleet Safety Conference, is now accessible to joint Idelic and Lytx customers. For more information, feel free to view this video, visit www.lytx.com or www.idelic.com or reach out to your Lytx or Idelic account representative.

About Idelic

Idelic helps transportation fleets save time, money, and lives. The Idelic Safety Suite® is the most comprehensive driver management platform in the transportation industry, consolidating all fleet data systems into one single data management platform, giving fleets unparalleled visibility into their drivers' behavior and safety operations. With an industry-leading Driver Watch List that utilizes advanced, proprietary Machine Learning (ML) technology, the Idelic Safety Suite helps fleets prevent crashes, reduce turnover, and lower insurance costs. For more information about Idelic and the Idelic Safety Suite, call toll free at (877) 4-IDELIC or visit www.idelic.com.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics system, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Lytx