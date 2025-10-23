IDEMIA Public Security and West Virginia Partner to Support the Ability for Users to Add a West Virginia Driver's License or State ID to Apple Wallet

Starting today, West Virginians can securely and conveniently present their ID in Apple Wallet in person at select TSA checkpoints and participating businesses, as well as in select apps and online.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has announced the continuation of their partnership with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which includes support for the state's launch of IDs in Apple Wallet for its residents.

This launch enables West Virginians to conveniently and securely present their ID in Apple Wallet in person at participating businesses and venues including TSA checkpoints in over 250 airports, as well as in-apps and online where age or identity verification is required.

Businesses can accept ID in Apple Wallet and other mobile driver's licenses in-person for age verification by downloading IDEMIA's Mobile ID Verify app. This enables businesses to securely and privately accept mobile driver's licenses and IDs directly from a business' iPhone — no need for additional hardware. Customers presenting will only be asked to provide the minimum data needed to verify their age or identity, and information is encrypted between devices, so customers don't need to show or hand over their iPhone.

Adding an ID in Apple Wallet

The launch of West Virginia driver's licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet brings enhanced convenience and security for West Virginians, allowing residents to add and present their IDs using their iPhone and Apple Watch.

West Virginians can securely add their West Virginia driver's license or state ID in Apple Wallet by tapping the Add (+) button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, selecting "Driver's License or State ID," and following the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification.

Present an ID in a Secure, Private Way

Users can present their ID in Apple Wallet in person, in apps, and on the web to verify their age or identity. IDs in Apple Wallet protect a user's identity and personal information using the privacy and security features that are built into Apple devices.

Once an ID is added to Apple Wallet, personal information is encrypted on a user's device, so others cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple and the West Virginia DMV do not know when or to whom a user presents their driver's license or state ID.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the West Virginia DMV following the launch of the West Virginia Mobile ID app in January 2025 to bring West Virginians another secure, protected way present their ID with their devices," said Rob Gardner, CEO, IDEMIA Civil Identity. "As an advanced and secure identity credential, the launch of ID in Apple Wallet provides West Virginians with more transparency over how information is shared — all with the security and privacy of the devices they use each and every day."

For information on the launch of IDs in Apple Wallet in West Virginia, click here. For more information on IDs in Apple Wallet, visit learn.wallet.apple/id. To learn more about IDEMIA's Mobile ID Verify App, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

