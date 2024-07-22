IDEMIA Public Security Partners with Iowa Department of Transportation and Samsung to Bring Mobile ID to Samsung Wallet in Iowa

Iowans can now securely and conveniently access their Iowa Mobile ID from their Samsung Wallet

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the premium provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, has announced the launch of the Iowa mobile ID to Samsung Wallet, in collaboration with Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) and Samsung. Iowa residents can now securely store their mobile ID in their Samsung Wallet and start using it to easily assert their identity from their mobile phone at TSA checkpoints1 at the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa airports, as well as 25 other participating airports in the country and other participating businesses.

The launch of Iowa mobile ID in the Samsung Wallet brings an elevated convenience and security for Iowans with Samsung smartphones for airport security screening, age-restricted products, and other identity checks. Iowans can easily access their mobile ID in the Samsung Wallet by simply tapping their phone near the mobile ID reader or having the mobile ID reader scan the QR code. Iowans can also continue to access their mobile ID through the free Iowa Mobile ID app, which IDEMIA built and rolled out for Iowa in October 2023 .

"We are pleased to add the Iowa mobile ID in the Samsung Wallet to the list of acceptable IDs at our security checkpoints," said John Bright, TSA Iowa Federal Security Director. "Travelers who want to take advantage of this new capability will find that their Iowa mobile ID is a convenient option when going through the security process. TSA will continue to embrace technology that improves security effectiveness while streamlining the passenger experience at airports."

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Samsung and the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) to bring mobile driver's licenses and state IDs to Samsung Wallet in Iowa and help accelerate the adoption of mobile ID in the state," shared Donnie Scott, CEO of IDEMIA Public Security North America. "As a convenient and highly secure way to store state-issued IDs and drivers licenses, mobile IDs are authenticated and issued by state DMVs or MVDs and ensure personal information is securely stored on the user's device, with only the user having control over what personal information is shared."

As a leader in identity solutions and credentials issuance with a long-standing partnership with government agencies and a commitment to privacy by design, end-to-end security and interoperability, the Iowa DOT partnered with IDEMIA to launch mobile ID in Iowa in October 2023. Later that year, in December 2023, Samsung collaborated with IDEMIA, alongside the

Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (AZ MVD), to roll out mobile ID to the Samsung Wallet in Arizona.

To learn more about Iowa mobile ID and how to place it in the Samsung Wallet, visit https://iowadot.gov/mvd/Mobile-ID . For the current list of eligible Samsung devices, visit the Samsung FAQ page .

1 *Mobile Driver's License only for TSA ID purposes at select TSA checkpoints and does not replace physical license or identification card. Visit the Samsung Wallet FAQ for more information.

About IDEMIA Public Security North America

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security North America

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC