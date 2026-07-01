IDEMIA Public Security Supports Expanded TSA PreCheck® Benefits for the Military Community

IDEMIA Public Security continues to expand access to TSA PreCheck® benefits for service members, disabled veterans, and their families.

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer travel underway and the United States preparing to celebrate Independence Day with America250 events and honor those who defend its freedoms, IDEMIA Public Security, an authorized enrollment provider for TSA PreCheck® since 2013, is reinforcing its commitment to supporting the U.S. military community through expanded access to TSA PreCheck® enrollment for service members, certain disabled veterans, and their families.

IDEMIA Public Security plays a critical role in improving the travel experience for those who serve through its partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The company supports a range of TSA PreCheck® enrollment opportunities designed to recognize military service and sacrifice, including:

Military spouses are eligible for a $25 discount on enrollment and renewals.

Military survivor family members are eligible to enroll or renew at no cost.

Qualifying disabled veterans can enroll or renew under the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act at no cost.

"Supporting those who serve and the freedoms we celebrate as a nation is central to our mission," said Lisa Shoemaker, IDEMIA Public Security spokesperson. "From enabling secure, efficient travel experiences to investing in veteran career pathways, we are committed to delivering solutions and opportunities that honor the service and sacrifice of our military community."

These efforts build on TSA's broader "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" initiative, which expands access to expedited screening across the military community, especially during peak travel periods like the Fourth of July.

Beyond travel programs, IDEMIA Public Security actively invests in its people and partnerships. Through its Veteran Employee Resource Group (VERG), IDEMIA Public Security fosters an inclusive community for its employee veterans, supporting recruitment, professional development, access to resources, and meaningful engagement opportunities through shared experiences. IDEMIA Public Security also participates in the U.S. Department of War SkillBridge Program, providing active-duty service members with hands-on experience as they transition from military service to civilian careers during their final months of service.

To ensure TSA PreCheck® remains accessible and convenient for travelers nationwide, IDEMIA operates a robust network of nearly 500 enrollment centers across the United States, helping travelers move through security efficiently during high-volume travel seasons and beyond.

To learn more about IDEMIA 's enrollment services for TSA PreCheck® and other TSA enrollment programs, click here. To enjoy the benefits of TSA PreCheck®, travelers can enroll at any of IDEMIA's enrollment centers or at a local pop-up event. To get started visit: https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies, as well as organizations requiring identity and access solutions across physical and digital environments. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC