IDEMIA Public Security Supports Samsung Wallet Launch of California Mobile ID

Californians can now securely store and use their Mobile ID credential from their Samsung Wallet.

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, is excited to announce the launch of California mobile ID in Samsung Wallet.

With this launch, Californians can add their mobile driver's license or state ID to Samsung Wallet on supported Samsung Galaxy devices1, giving them a simple and secure way to verify their identity directly from their mobile phone. California mobile ID can be used at TSA checkpoints at participating airports nationwide, including LAX, SFO, and SAN.

California mobile ID in Samsung Wallet also enables identity verification at participating businesses and organizations, expanding how and where residents can use their digital identity credential. To access their mobile ID, users can simply tap their device near a compatible reader or scan a QR code when prompted.

"Making California mobile ID available in Samsung Wallet gives residents greater choice and flexibility in how they access their identity credentials," shared Rob Gardner, CEO, IDEMIA Civil Identity. "Partnering with Samsung, IDEMIA is helping bring trusted digital identity to the platforms people rely on every day, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security."

To add a California driver's license or state ID to Samsung wallet, tap the Add (+) button in the 'Quick Access' tab of the Samsung Wallet app and select 'Digital IDs.' From there, onscreen prompts guide users through a secure identity verification process to complete set-up.

Visit the California DMV website for more information about California mobile ID and how to place it in Samsung Wallet.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies, as well as organizations requiring identity and access solutions across physical and digital environments. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

1 Mobile Driver's License in the Samsung Wallet is currently only valid at select TSA checkpoints and does not replace physical license or identification card. Locations that accept Mobile Driver's are expected to expand over time. Visit the Samsung Wallet FAQ for more information.

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC