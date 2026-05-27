IDEMIA Public Security and Arkansas Partner to Support Launch of Arkansas Driver's Licenses and State IDs in Apple Wallet

Starting today, Arkansas residents can now securely present their ID in Apple Wallet in-person at select TSA checkpoints and participating businesses, as well as across participating apps and online.

RESTON, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, is advancing their collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's (DFA) Division of Driver Services and Motor Vehicles, which includes support for the state's launch of IDs in Apple Wallet for its residents.

This launch enables Arkansans to conveniently and securely present their ID in Apple Wallet for a seamless, secure experience at participating businesses and venues, TSA checkpoints in over 250 airports, and within apps or online where age or identity verification is required.

Businesses can accept and verify IDs in Apple Wallet and other mobile driver's licenses in person using IDEMIA's Mobile ID Verify app. The app allows businesses to securely and privately accept mobile driver's licenses directly from a business' iPhone. Customers presenting will be asked to share only the minimum amount of information required to verify their age or identity, with data encrypted between devices, so there is no need for extra hardware and customers will not need to show or hand over their device.

Adding an ID in Apple Wallet

The launch of Arkansas driver's licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet brings enhanced convenience and security for Arkansans, allowing residents to add and present their IDs using their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Arkansans can securely add their Arkansas driver's license or state ID in Apple Wallet by tapping the Add (+) button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, selecting "Driver's License or State ID," and following the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification.

Present an ID in a Secure, Private Way

Users can present their ID in Apple Wallet in person, in apps, and on the web to verify their age or identity. IDs in Apple Wallet protect a user's identity and personal information using the privacy and security features that are built into Apple devices.

Once an ID is added to Apple Wallet, personal information is encrypted on a user's device, so others cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple and the Arkansas DFA's Division of Driver Services and Motor Vehicles do not know when or to whom a user presents their driver's license or state ID.

"We're proud to build on our partnership with the Arkansas DFA's Division of Driver Services and Motor Vehicles, expanding on the launch of the Arkansas Mobile ID app in March 2025. The launch of ID in Apple Wallet in the state provides Arkansas residents a new, secure way to store and present their digital credentials, with transparency and control over how their information is shared at the forefront," said Rob Gardner, CEO, IDEMIA Civil Identity.

For information on the launch of IDs in Apple Wallet in Arkansas, click here. For more information on IDs in Apple Wallet, visit learn.wallet.apple/id. To learn more about IDEMIA's Mobile ID Verify App, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies, as well as organizations requiring identity and access solutions across physical and digital environments. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC