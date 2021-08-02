IDEMIA's facial recognition algorithm maintains #1 ranking in NIST's FRVT test

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS), an affiliate of IDEMIA, the world's leading biometric and identity solutions provider, announced today that the company's facial recognition algorithm 1:N has maintained the top spot on the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) with a correct identification accuracy of 99.5% at a false positive identification rate of 0.1% when searching a dataset of 1.6 million visa border images.

Ranked #1 in NIST's March 26, 2021, test results, IDEMIA's technology is evaluated against more than 75 tested systems and 281 entrants. IDEMIA's ownership of the top ranking reinforces the trust and reliability of its facial recognition solutions at both a government and consumer level.

The Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) is an ongoing standards assessment program managed by NIST designed to test facial recognition solutions across various datasets to assess overall effectiveness and rank order each vendor's solution for comparison and evaluation. IDEMIA came out on top across several categories, consistently demonstrating our capability to develop non-biased algorithms regarding gender, ethnicity, and age and showcasing IDEMIA's identification algorithms are robust to all populations, the variation of the size of the database and to unconstrained images. NIST states that IDEMIA has "no detectable biases," positioning IDEMIA as a verified leader in fair facial recognition.

"The NIST testing and rankings thus far in 2021 continue to highlight the stronghold IDEMIA has as a leader in facial recognition technology," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of IDEMIA National Security Solutions. "Our algorithms consistently deliver accurately and reliably, supporting our government partners and showcasing not only the innovative solutions being brought forth by IDEMIA, but our overall commitment to excellence in perfecting this critical technology."

The full report can be viewed here NIST FRVT 1:N .

About IDEMIA NSS

National Security Solutions (NSS) is the Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) mitigated IDEMIA affiliate. Our best-in-class identity solutions are top rated by NIST for speed, accuracy, and reliability. For over 60 years, our extensive hardware, software, and services portfolio has driven consistent results enabling America's defense, criminal justice, intelligence, and homeland security. For more information, visit https://www.idemia-nss.com

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA is the global leader in providing identity-related security services to governments and private companies. Our mission is to help people access what matters most faster, safer, and more securely in both the physical and digital worlds. We accomplish this by helping to capture, authenticate, and secure both physical and digital transactions for citizens and consumers alike. For more information, visit www.na.idemia.com.

