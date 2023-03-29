Idemitsu Full Line-Up of OEM Transmission Fluids Now in O'Reilly Auto Parts Stores Nationwide

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idemitsu Lubricants America, Inc., the largest supplier of Japanese OEM lubricants in North America, and O'Reilly Auto Parts, a leading national retailer of high-quality automotive parts, have jointly announced a nationwide expansion of their partnership. As a result of this new affiliation, all Idemitsu transmission fluids are now available through O'Reilly's national network of Auto Parts Stores.

Idemitsu factory-fill quality ATF and CVTF fluids are engineered to meet each automaker's exact specifications for viscosity, friction and wear protection.

Idemitsu's Japanese OEM specific transmission fluids are developed explicitly for each OE vehicle's transmission application – this way vehicle owners benefit from the same OE quality product that their vehicle's transmissions were designed to use for optimal functionality. Developed to meet the most stringent requirements of Japanese automakers, Idemitsu's application-specific formulas guarantee no shift shocks, less clutch wear, and reduced fuel and oil consumption.

Founded in 1911, Idemitsu is the world's leading supplier of OE-specific automatic (ATF) and continuously variable (CVTF) transmission fluids to Japanese automakers, such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Subaru, and Mazda.

"We're so very pleased to be partnering with O'Reilly Auto Parts on such a large scale," says Frank Lam, Idemitsu Senior division Manager for the Aftermarket. "This new distribution relationship will allow more O'Reilly locations across the country and, more importantly, their automotive service and Japanese-branded vehicle-owner customers, access to Idemitsu's OE-quality line-up of transmission fluids developed specifically for their vehicles."

For more information on Idemitsu Transmission Fluids, go to www.IdemitsuLubricants.com or visit your local O'Reilly Auto Parts Store. For specific store information and locations, visit www.oreillyauto.com.

About Idemitsu Lubricants America, Inc.

Idemitsu Lubricants America (ILA) is a premier lubricant manufacturer committed to providing quality, innovation and service to their original automotive equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers around the world. ILA offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating and processing performance from a full range of lubricants. From high-quality and premium synthetic engine oils to transmission fluids specifically formulated for each manufacturer's transmission, Idemitsu can provide environmentally-friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance and efficiencies. For more information, go to: www.IdemitsuLubricants.com.

