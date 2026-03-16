Idemitsu Renewables Announces Commercial Operation of the Azalea Solar and Storage Project in California

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Idemitsu Renewables today announced that the Azalea Solar and Storage Project achieved Commercial Operation (COD) on December 31, 2025. The milestone marks the successful completion and energization of the company's newest solar + battery energy storage facilities in California.

Azalea Solar

Located in Kern County, CA, the Azalea project will deliver clean, reliable renewable energy to the California grid under a long-term power purchase agreement with Sonoma Clean Power Authority (SCP). The facility combines high-efficiency photovoltaic technology with advanced battery storage to enhance grid stability and optimize energy delivery during peak demand periods.

Construction financing was provided by a bank consortium consisting of Mizuho Bank, LTD., Commerzbank AG, and U.S. Bank N.A. U.S. Bank also provided tax equity investment to the project.

Construction was led by SOLV Energy, a leading renewables engineering, procurement, and construction services provider. The battery energy storage system enables the project to store daytime generation and dispatch energy during evening and peak demand periods, while supporting grid reliability and ancillary services.

"Achieving COD at Azalea underscores our team's ability to deliver complex renewable projects that provide both environmental and economic value," said Cary Vandenberg, CEO, Idemitsu Renewables. "We are proud to partner with forward‑thinking organizations like U.S. Bank, Mizuho Bank, Commerzbank, and Sonoma Clean Power to advance California's clean energy goals."

"The Azalea project coming online is an exciting milestone," said Geof Syphers, CEO, Sonoma Clean Power. "It helps Sonoma Clean Power continue delivering clean energy to our communities and supports the State's work to get the most value out of daytime solar and improve grid flexibility during peak hours."

The Azalea facility adds 60 MWAC of solar power generation, co-located with a with 38 MWAC/152 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility to Idemitsu Renewables' operating portfolio. The project will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 20,000 homes across Sonoma and Mendocino Counties annually, offsetting 50,000 metric tons of CO₂ each year.

About Idemitsu Renewables

Idemitsu Renewables, the U.S. based renewable energy subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., is a leading solar and energy storage developer and independent power producer. The company acquires, develops, owns, and operates utility‐scale solar power generation plants and battery storage systems throughout North America and has offices in California and Nevada. Idemitsu Renewables operates utility‐scale solar and battery storage facilities and has an extensive solar and storage pipeline across CAISO, WECC, MISO and PJM. Learn more at www.idemitsurenewables.com

About Sonoma Clean Power

Sonoma Clean Power is the public power provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties, serving about half a million people and investing in its communities through partnerships targeting climate solutions, education, and the fundamental needs of residents. In downtown Santa Rosa, SCP operates its Customer Center, dedicated to helping customers cut their energy costs and improve energy efficiency in their homes. To learn more, visit sonomacleanpower.org or call 1 (855) 202-2139.

SOURCE Idemitsu Renewables