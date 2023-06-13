Idemitsu Renewables Executes Power Purchase Agreement with Sonoma Clean Power

News provided by

Idemitsu Renewables

13 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idemitsu Renewables, a leading renewable energy developer, announced today the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sonoma Clean Power Authority, the not-for-profit, community-based electricity provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties. This agreement marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy generation and sustainability in the region.

Under the terms of the PPA, Idemitsu Renewables will supply Sonoma Clean Power with renewable energy, storage capacity and related attributes from its 84 MWp solar and 38 MW / 152 MWh battery energy storage project ("Azalea"). The Azalea project is located in Kern County and is expected to achieve commercial operation in 2025. The agreement solidifies a commitment to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the transition towards a cleaner energy future.

"We are delighted to partner with Sonoma Clean Power to deliver clean, reliable, and cost-effective electricity to the community," said Cary Vandenberg, CEO of Idemitsu Renewables. "This agreement represents a significant step forward in our shared vision of decarbonizing the energy serving Sonoma Clean Power's service territory."

Sonoma Clean Power, as a pioneer in the Community Choice Aggregation model, has been at the forefront of championing renewable energy solutions in California. Through this partnership, Sonoma Clean Power will further enhance its renewable energy portfolio, ensuring a diverse and resilient energy supply for its customers.

"This project will allow us to continue offering our customers electricity that is more than 50% renewable and competitively priced, while also adding a substantial amount of reliability through battery storage. We are excited to partner with Idemitsu Renewables to utilize more in-state renewable power with fewer greenhouse gas emissions," said Deb Emerson, Managing Director of Power Procurement at Sonoma Clean Power.

The new PPA represents a significant addition to Idemitsu Renewables' renewable energy portfolio and further solidifies its position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions. The collaboration between Idemitsu Renewables and Sonoma Clean Power sets an example for other communities and organizations seeking to accelerate their transition to renewable energy sources.

About Idemitsu Renewables:
Idemitsu Renewables, the U.S. based renewable energy subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., is a leading solar and energy storage developer and independent power producer. The company acquires, develops, owns, and operates utility–scale solar power generation plants throughout North America and has offices in California and Nevada. Idemitsu Renewables operates utility-scale solar facilities and has an extensive solar and storage pipeline across the nation.  Learn more at www.idemitsurenewables.com.

About Sonoma Clean Power:
Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) is the public power provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties, serving about half a million people. In downtown Santa Rosa, SCP operates the only Advanced Energy Center in the United States dedicated to helping customers transition to 100% renewable energy for their homes, businesses, and vehicles. SCP is also the only power provider in California offering 100% renewable electricity twenty-four hours per day, every day of the year. To learn more, visit sonomacleanpower.org or call 1 (855) 202-2139.

SOURCE Idemitsu Renewables

