IDenta Corp Launches New Product Line for US Market With Pro-gard Products LLC at IACP Exhibition in Chicago

JERUSALEM, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp (OTCQB: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection field kits, is introducing its new drug detection kit product line for the US market at the IACP Exhibition ( www.theiacpconference.org ). For the first time, IDenta Corp is being represented by its new partner, Pro-gard™ Products LLC (www.pro-gard.com) at Booth #4017. The IACP is a major annual event for those interested in homeland security and law enforcement in the United States and around the world.

"IDenta is very pleased that Pro-gard has chosen to launch our new line of products at this important event. The advantages and qualities of our products will be presented to a large number of potential customers. The Pro-gard marketing team has over 50 years of sales experience. Pro-gard continues its long-standing tradition of evolving products to meet the demands of the law enforcement community worldwide. We have worked closely with the team at Pro-gard to reach this day and we are extremely excited. With their extensive experience in the US law enforcement market, we at IDenta anticipate achieving significantly increased sales in the US market for 2020," Said Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta.

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Precursor of Drugs and Explosive Detection Kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the Government and Civil Markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

