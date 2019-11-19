IDenta Corp Launches the TANKER Explosives Trace Detector for Airlines and Airports

JERUSALEM, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp (OTCQB: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection field kits, today announced the launch of the TANKER. The TANKER is the newest technological solution for continuous detection of explosive residue on people, objects, and surfaces. It is a fast, reliable and efficient way to detect explosives. The TANKER is designed for multiple examinations with up to 600 tests per kit. It delivers unmatched sensitivity for a broad range of explosives, making it easy for users to detect threats at highest levels. The TANKER will be debuted at the company's Booth No. 5-H-184 in the Milipol Exhibition (www.milipol.com) in Paris, France. The Milipol Exhibit is one of the most important exhibitions in the world dealing with Homeland Security.

"IDenta developed this new technology over the past 14 months. It delivers expanded threat coverage and will be used in conjunction with other IDenta products in the field of explosive detection and identification. It will gain for us new customers at tens of thousands of airports and with hundreds of airlines throughout the world, who are looking for new solutions and advanced technology in the field of explosive detection. We continue our product development program which will yield us a new and diverse customer base with huge buying potential all over the world," said Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp.

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Precursor of Drugs and Explosive Detection Kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the Government and Civil Markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

