IDenta Corp Posts Strong Third Quarter Financials, Highlighting Solid Balance Sheet and Growth Prospects

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. Today announced a remarkable achievement for the third quarter of 2025, reporting increase in sales compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "As the global demand for rapid, accurate field-testing solutions continues to expand, IDenta is poised for accelerated growth. With strong liquidity, a lean cost structure, and expanding customer partnerships, the company anticipates revenue growth and margin improvement through 2026. Our performance this year underscores IDenta's resilience and ability to adapt. We have strengthened our financial foundation, expanded our global presence, and continued delivering vital detection technologies to our partners around the world. We enter 2026 with strong momentum and a clear focus on sustainable, profitable growth".

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2025 compared to the Third Quarter of 2024:

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $427,519 compared to revenues of $366,870 in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit increased to $194,038 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to gross profit of $179,413 in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating profit is $100,770 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $100,295 in the third quarter of 2024.

Net profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $79,634 compared to net profit of $102,344 in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $604,209 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $735,954 for the third quarter of 2024.

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world. For more information, please visit at www.identa-corp.com and www.touch-know.com or follow us on social media.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

