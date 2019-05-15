IDenta Corp Reports First Quarter 2019 Results With Increase of 31% in Sales

JERUSALEM, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTC: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of field Drug & Explosive detection kits and unique forensic products. Today IDenta Corp published its first quarter financial statement for 2019. The report shows an increase of more than thirty percent in sales compared with the same period last year.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated: "Our first quarter results represented strong performance, particularly in current products, reflecting significant foundational work throughout 2018 to position IDenta for sustainable, profitable growth. We look forward to continued growth and further launches of new and unique products that will affect the company's growth in the near and far future."

