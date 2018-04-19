Identical Draw Debuts on CarbonTV April 19

Nebraska natives, the Kricks began filming their outdoor experiences in 2016 and quickly discovered their passion could also be their purpose. They plan on making a positive impact with their programming by focusing on conservation, land and deer management and sharing their love and respect for the culture of hunting. The entrepreneurial twins first pitched their idea of the show in a class at Nebraska Wesleyan University and went on to present it at the 2017 "Network Globally, Act Locally" program.

"As an entrepreneur and a hunter, I knew these guys were the real deal," said David Farbman, founder and owner of CarbonTV. "Their passion for the outdoors is evident in every shot and their messages around conservation will resonate with our new focus on Abundance."

CarbonTV enjoys sharing the ranks with industry leaders the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel and enjoys working with popular outdoor talents like American Elements star Cameron Hanes, Bone Collector and Carbon TV original producer Michael Waddell, conservationist and host Jules McQueen, Heartland Bowhunter Mike Hunsucker, UFC Fighter Chad Mendes, American country rap singer Big Smo, and The Virtue's Phillip Vanderpool and TJ Unger, among others.

CarbonTV is available on-demand for free on CarbonTV.com and OTT apps on Roku, Apple AirPlay, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

