IDENTICAL TWIN FINISHES BROTHER'S STORY 50 YEARS LATER WITH HEARTWARMING AND COLORFULLY ILLUSTRATED CHILDREN'S PICTURE BOOK "THE VARMITS" AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2nd ON AMAZON

The Varmits teaches the importance of friendship and good manners

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Available starting December 2nd on Amazon, The Varmits, a heartwarming and colorfully illustrated children's picture book, is set to captivate preschool and elementary schoolers with its timeless message of friendship and kindness. The Varmits was originally written and partially illustrated in 1970 by Dave Lamb when he was just 18 years old. Tragically, Dave was killed in a car accident just months after creating The Varmits, which meant the book was left unfinished. Recently, Dave's identical twin, John Lamb, who is an artist and 2024 Emmy Award® winner, shared a black and white copy of The Varmits with his grandson. The Varmits quickly became his grandson's favorite book, and John was inspired to finish the illustrations and share The Varmits with the world.

Book cover of “The Varmits” by John Lamb. “The Varmits” is a heartwarming and colorfully illustrated children's picture book set to captivate preschool and elementary schoolers with its timeless message of friendship and kindness. Available on Amazon starting December 2.

The Varmits tells the story of varmits, children who learn valuable life lessons after their rude and selfish behavior leads them to "not feel very happy inside". Through their experiences, the varmits discover that sharing and being polite can bring happiness and friendship.

"As identical twins, we did everything together. We were so close; we finished each other's sentences. When The Varmits became my grandson's favorite book, I realized it was time to finish what my brother began." With its delightful illustrations and inspiring message of kindness and friendship, The Varmits is certain to become a beloved classic for generations to come.

About The Varmits

ISBN: 9798218437695

Page count: 42

Target audience: 4-8 years old

Publisher: Varmit House

Price: $13.95

Websites: https://thevarmits.com; http://www.johnlambartist.com

About the Author and Illustrators

Dave Lamb was a gifted artist and storyteller with a passion for creating children's stories. The Varmits is the second in a series of three books which Dave created during his short life. Despite his tragic passing in 1971, Dave left behind an inspiring legacy of creativity and kindness.

John Lamb is an Academy Award® and Emmy Award® winning artist and author. He won an Academy Award® in 1979 for co-invention of the Lyon Lamb Video Animation System, and an Emmy® in 2024 for the Video Animation System's transformative impact on animation produced for television. Today, John lives and works from his studio in Oceanside, California.

