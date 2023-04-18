Identifai-Genetics Closes a Post-Seed Fundraising Round of USD 3.3M; Dr. Susan Gross, former CMO at Natera, named as Chief Strategic Advisor

Identifai offers unique, innovative solutions for the non-invasive detection of fetal genetic disorders, at an early stage of the pregnancy, using a risk-free blood test from the mother

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identifai-Genetics, developer of unique AI-based solutions for non-invasive fetal DNA sequencing, announced today that it has completed a post-seed fundraising round of USD 3.3M. The round was led by eHealth Ventures, one of Israel's most prominent early-stage digital health VC funds, and included, among others, Dr. Ron Sabar, founder and CMO of Sabar Health, one of the largest physician-based home care-services in the world.

Dr. Amir Beker, CEO and co-founder in Identifai, commented: "we are delighted with the successful closing of our post-seed round. Together with the recently approved grant from the Israel Innovation Authority, it will allow us to extend the scope of our clinical studies, demonstrate clinical efficacy in additional categories of genetic diseases and start the regulatory process in the US, in order to advance rapidly towards commercialization of our ground-breaking product in 2024."

Dr. Joseph Rosenblum, CMO at eHealth Ventures and board member at Identifai, noted: "The deep science behind Identifai's technology and solutions, and the huge market potential in offering the first prenatal, non-invasive comprehensive solution for genetic screening, were among the main factors in our decision to lead this successful investment round."

Identifai has recently engaged HcFocusTM, founded by Dr. Susan Gross, who will serve as Chief Strategic Advisor to the company. Dr Gross is a leading global expert in the field of non-invasive prenatal screening, formerly the Chief Medical Officer of Natera Inc. (a NASDAQ traded company), a world leader in cell-free DNA testing. In addition, Dr. Gross has served on multiple guideline committees specific to prenatal screening, following many years as a professor of clinical obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics and genetics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

Dr. Gross's vast experience in prenatal genetics brings an invaluable asset to Identifai's leadership team, and will greatly benefit the company's efforts to gain regulatory approval, influence practice guidelines and enter the US market, as well as develop partnerships with leading clinical institutions and academic medical centers.

About Identifai-Genetics:

Identifai, a cutting-edge digital bioinformatics company, was founded in 2021, based on the groundbreaking academic research of Prof. Noam Shomron and Dr. Tom Rabinowitz, from Tel Aviv University. The company has raised over $6M in equity investments and R&D grants.

The company's co-founders include Shizim Innovation Center, led by Mr. Yossi Bornstein, who serves as Identifai's chairman, as well as Prof. Noam Shomron (CSO) and Dr. Tom Rabinowitz (CTO). The company is headed by Dr. Amir Beker, co-founder and CEO.

For additional information, visit: identifai-genetics.com

About eHealth Ventures: eHealth Ventures (ehv.health), a leading investor in early-stage digital health companies, includes two VC funds and a technological incubator with an exclusive focus on digital health and significant government non-dilutive funding. The partners include Maccabi (a prominent Israeli HMO), Amgen Ventures, Mayo Clinic and Medison Ventures.

