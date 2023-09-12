IDENTIFYSENSORS BIOLOGICS NAMES GLOBAL SALES DIRECTOR FOR NEW DIGITAL DIAGNOSTIC DEVICE PLATFORM

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentifySensors Biologics, a leading developer of digital diagnostic technologies, has named Mark Mathieson director of global sales operations. In this new role, Mathieson will oversee all sales and distribution channels, as well as strategic partnerships for point-of-care and over-the-counter devices as they become approved by the FDA.

Mathieson joins the company with more than 20 years of experience launching, marketing and selling diagnostic systems for some of the largest brands in the world. He has extensive experience securing strategic partnerships with healthcare providers and establishing sales channels worldwide through leading distributors.

Mathieson is a published author on COVID-19 testing and policy with the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. He holds a bachelor's in political science from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Devices for the new diagnostic platform began pilot production last month and will be used in clinical evaluations this fall. The devices use a new generation of solid-state electronic biosensors printed with graphene-based inks intended to rapidly detect pathogen DNA and RNA in saliva samples with a high level of sensitivity.

The platform is planned for rapid testing of a wide range of pathogens, such as respiratory illnesses, diarrheal diseases and sexually transmitted diseases.

"We are pleased to have someone of Mark's caliber join us as we prepare to launch what we anticipate could dramatically change the future of diagnostics in many ways," said Gregory Hummer, M.D., CEO and cofounder of IdentifySensors. "This is a significant step toward disrupting the diagnostics industry."

This platform and its many elements are fully patented, and not yet approved for sale in the United States or other international markets. 

About IdentifySensors Biologics
IdentifySensors Biologics is a digital-diagnostic technology company focused on developing advanced pathogen-detection capabilities. The company's technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as diagnostics, food safety and sustainability, environmental monitoring and national security. For more information visit www.identifysensors.com

