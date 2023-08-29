IDENTIFYSENSORS BIOLOGICS PARTNERS WITH EAST WEST MANUFACTURING TO PRODUCE DIGITAL DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES

News provided by

IdentifySensors Biologics

29 Aug, 2023, 10:41 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentifySensors® Biologics, a leading developer of digital diagnostic technologies, has partnered with Atlanta-based East West Manufacturing to produce medical diagnostic devices intended to rapidly detect and differentiate multiple infections from a single saliva sample. The testing platform uses printed solid-state electronic biosensors intended to rapidly detect pathogen DNA and RNA in saliva samples.

"We are excited to partner with East West Manufacturing to assist us with the commercialization of our diagnostics devices upon FDA approval for deployment in U.S. markets," said Ghazi Kashmolah, COO of IdentifySensors Biologics. "East West brings knowledge and experience in manufacturing electromechanical products and printing technology under ISO 13485 quality management system."

East West will produce two components of the platform: single use, disposable test cartridges and a reusable Bluetooth reader, which connects to cloud technology through a mobile app to report results. East West has begun pilot manufacturing of devices to be used for clinical trials this fall.

IdentifySensors intends to functionalize multiple biosensors to detect a wide range of diseases, including respiratory illnesses, such as Coronavirus, Influenza and RSV. Diarrheal pathogens, including Norovirus, Rotavirus and Adenovirus are under development along with multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

"We are pleased we began manufacturing in preparation of our clinical studies in time for this year's cold-and-flu season," said Gregory Hummer, M.D., CEO and cofounder of IdentifySensors. "We have seen very encouraging preliminary data from our own laboratory and are excited to put this to use in clinical environments."

This platform is fully patented. The testing device and its multiple elements are not yet approved for sale in the United States or other international markets.

About IdentifySensors Biologics
IdentifySensors® Biologics is digital-diagnostic technology company focused on developing advanced pathogen-detection capabilities. The company's technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as diagnostics, food safety & sustainability, environmental monitoring and national security. For more information visit www.identifysensors.com

News Media Contact
Joe Mosbrook
[email protected]
216-375-2141

SOURCE IdentifySensors Biologics

Also from this source

IDENTIFYSENSORS BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICAL STUDIES GROUP TO VALIDATE DIGITAL DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES

IDENTIFYSENSORS OPENS NEW LABORATORY TO SUPPORT PRODUCT EXPANSION AND MANUFACTURING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.