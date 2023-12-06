IDENTIFYSENSORS NAMES VETERAN HOLLYWOOD ICON WILLIAM SHATNER TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

News provided by

IdentifySensors Biologics

06 Dec, 2023, 12:41 ET

CLEVELAND, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentifySensors Biologics, a leading developer of digital diagnostic technologies, has partnered with veteran Hollywood actor and philanthropist, William Shatner, to promote new technologies and investment opportunities in the company. Since his Star Trek days early in his career, Shatner has taken a personal interest in emerging technologies that hold significant possibilities for health and wellbeing.

"This is truly a revolutionary advancement," Shatner said in a recent planning call with IdentifySensors' senior leaders. "Everyone should know about this technology. It will change the world."

Shatner will begin promoting the new technology in traditional media, social media, videos and podcasts, while seeking additional investments for the company. Shatner will also serve on the company's senior advisory board.

"We are excited to have Bill join our team and our effort," said IdentifySensors CEO and co-founder Greg Hummer. "It's fitting that he will advocate for new technologies that he fictionalized on television more than 50 years ago. He has already provided valuable input for the company."

IdentifySensors has developed graphene-based, solid-state biosensors intended to electronically detect multiple infections simultaneously from a single saliva sample. In preliminary testing, the sensors detected and differentiated targeted pathogen DNA and RNA through a digital signal at the gene level.

The biosensors have been incorporated into a portable Bluetooth device intended to enable users to see test results in minutes. The process is entirely electronic, with no chemical amplification or reagents. IdentifySensors has begun manufacturing and plans to submit devices for FDA review early in 2024. Products developed by IdentifySensors have not yet been approved for sale by the FDA.

About IdentifySensors Biologics
IdentifySensors Biologics is a digital-diagnostic technology company focused on developing advanced pathogen-detection capabilities. The company's technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as diagnostics, food safety and sustainability, environmental monitoring and national security. For more information visit www.identifysensors.com

News Media Contact
Joe Mosbrook
[email protected]
216-375-2141

SOURCE IdentifySensors Biologics

Also from this source

IDENTIFYSENSORS BIOLOGICS NAMES GLOBAL SALES DIRECTOR FOR NEW DIGITAL DIAGNOSTIC DEVICE PLATFORM

IdentifySensors Biologics, a leading developer of digital diagnostic technologies, has named Mark Mathieson director of global sales operations. In...

IDENTIFYSENSORS BIOLOGICS PARTNERS WITH EAST WEST MANUFACTURING TO PRODUCE DIGITAL DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES

IdentifySensors® Biologics, a leading developer of digital diagnostic technologies, has partnered with Atlanta-based East West Manufacturing to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.