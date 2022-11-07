Identika Grabs Gold in Davey Awards Campaign Brand Strategy Category

Vaccination Communications Campaign awarded for its Distinction in Creative Work

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identika, a creative agency that specializes in developing social media campaigns, content marketing and hybrid marketing campaigns, has won Gold in the annual Davey Awards Campaign Brand Strategy for its Vaccine Communications Campaign. Identika worked with the state of Virginia to promote childhood and adolescent vaccinations. The team developed a comprehensive strategy that included everything from TV, radio & print marketing, to social media campaigns and influencer outreach.

With over 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the 18th annual Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide. The Daveys are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.

"We are honored that the Davey Awards recognized our campaign to help children and adolescents receive their vaccinations," said Fernando Beltran, CEO and Founder of Identika. "We strive to deliver the right message to the right audience, and understand that every customer is different and that effective communication requires a personalized approach. We share this win with the Virginia Department of Health who trusted us to help share their message about such an important health service as vaccinations."

The Davey Awards is an international award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small shops from across the world. David defeated the mighty Goliath with a big idea and a little rock. That is the sort of thing small agencies do every day. The Davey Awards recognize the achievement of the "Creative David's", where strength comes from ideas, intelligence, and out-of-the-box thinking, not a giant bankroll. Great work is about exceptional ideas and flawless execution, not the biggest budgets. The Daveys level the playing field so entrants compete with only their peers, and winners can gain the recognition they deserve.

About Identika

Identika is a creative agency that specializes in developing social media campaigns, content marketing and hybrid marketing campaigns. Identika was founded in 2007 by Fernando Beltran with the goal of providing a service that fulfills clients' needs as well as their wants. Identika's approach to advertising and public relations is rooted in believing that satisfied customers intuitively create instreams of goodwill. Identika continues to conduct itself by its founding principles to this day.

Media Contact:

Laura Often

508-887-3796

[email protected]

SOURCE Identika