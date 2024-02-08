Identiq Awarded Top Innovation in Renowned 2024 Edison Awards™

The world's only private network for identity & trust is honored for excellence in the Edison Award's services and solutions category

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiq's Private Network for Identity and Trust has won the 2024 Edison Award as a top innovation for setting the new standard for risk-based decisions in a fully private environment. The Edison Awards™ recognizes some of the world's most innovative products and business leaders and honors product and service innovation excellence. Past winners include Apple, Moderna, Deloitte, Intel, Honeywell, HP, and 3M.

Identiq wins the Edison Awards™ Top Innovation recognition for creating the private network for identity and trust, where some of the world’s largest companies safely collaborate to fight fraud, increase revenue, and improve customer experiences without sharing any sensitive data.
Identiq's peer-to-peer network empowers some of the world's largest companies to safely collaborate to increase revenue, fight fraud, and offer better experiences throughout the customer journey. The patented technology allows companies to validate transactions and customers' physical and digital identities with fresh and live first-party data from other network members without requiring any member to share personal or sensitive data.

"Until now, companies have been unable to collaborate with peers to solve one of today's most pressing issues: how can we trust that someone is who they say they are?" said Itay Levy, CEO and co-founder of Identiq. "By creating a new standard in privacy with our F.A.I.R. (fully anonymous identity resolution) technology, we break down those barriers by keeping data fully private, while simultaneously ensuring that businesses and customers are safe from fraud and risk."

A steering committee and an executive judging body review Edison Awards nominations. The panel comprises over 2,000 senior business executives and academics from product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Past award recipients include Jony Ive, Martha Stewart, Carmichael Roberts and companies leading in innovation including; Nest, now part of Google, AMD, Intel, Naqi, 3M and Cargill. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

About Identiq

Identiq is the private network for identity and trust that empowers some of the world's largest companies to safely collaborate with each other to increase revenue, fight fraud, and offer better experiences throughout the customer journey. Our patented peer-to-peer technology sets a new standard for risk-based decisions without sharing any sensitive data or identifiable information.

