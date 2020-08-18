Identité Announces New Solutions to Fully Eliminate Passwords

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Identité™, a security company specializing in passwordless authentication, today announced the release of two offerings designed to finally eliminate passwords for enterprise organizations. The NoPass™ family of products offers a simple and secure method to eliminate passwords for employees and online customers.

NoPass for Consumers is a passwordless authentication tool that allows users to perform three-factor authentication with a couple simple gestures. NoPass for Employee MFA is a simple and inexpensive two-factor authentication (token + biometric) tool designed to address security concerns in the current work from home environment. The NoPass authentication server works with a free smartphone authentication app that is available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store. For enterprises that have their own mobile app, the NoPass SDK is available to integrate passwordless authentication and eliminate the need for a second app.

NoPass for Employee SSO, currently in Beta, offers three-factor authentication without passwords. It's designed to help employees sign-on once while accessing multiple applications. NoPass works as an identity broker in the mode of service provider or identity provider. It easily connects into existing authentication tools to provide MFA or as an identity provider, working as a passwordless MFA tool. NoPass also allows enterprise users to reauthorize with MFA for sensitive applications or transactions.

The NoPass products are designed to help all types of enterprises finally get rid of passwords. "Over half of users polled in a recent FIDO study showed a large majority of passwords are reused across accounts for personal and professional use," says John Hertrich, founder and CEO of Identité. "Our NoPass suite of products adds additional layers of security to protect companies from security risks involved with stolen credentials. For example, it uses Full Duplex Authentication, where the user will know it's a valid NoPass™ Server and the server will know it's the user."

"Authentication should be simple and secure, and without passwords. Our goal was to offer a product that is simple enough that my mother-in-law can use it, yet strong enough to comply with NIST AAL3," says Joe Skocich, VP of Global Sales and Marketing for Identité. "NoPass is simple to use and eliminates the hacker's ability to easily phish for passwords."

The NoPass family of products are available on AWS Marketplace. For more information visit the website at www.identite.us or contact us at [email protected].

About Identité:

Identité™ was founded to establish a new industry standard for simple, secure online user authentication. Its flagship solution, NoPass™, forever eliminates the need for passwords—the overwhelming vulnerability for online fraud and theft. Suited for both corporate/employee and consumer use, NoPass features three-factor identification and a patented process known as Full Duplex Authentication™. For end users, NoPass takes just seconds to setup and even less time to use, with no passwords ever required. Identité is a member of the FIDO alliance. To learn more, go to www.identite.us.

