Identity Access Management Leader Authomize Appoints Customer Success, Strategic Channels, and Business Operations Leaders to Continue its Global Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize, the first Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Security Platform, announced today the appointment of executives over the past quarter for Customer Success, Strategic Channel Partners, and Business Operations.

As Authomize continues to expand its go-to-market motion in North America, the company has appointed Daphni Eissing as Head of Customer Success, Stacy Miller as Director of Strategic Channels, and Elenur Lanphar as Director of Business Operations.

"We are excited to continue executing on our growth plan in the US and grateful to add seasoned leaders to our team," says Dotan Bar Noy, CEO and co-founder of Authomize. "These appointments reflect our commitment to our customers as we continue to drive forward with our customer-centric approach. These strong leaders are key to our strategic plans to develop and grow with partners, making sure it is easy to do business with us as we build out the foundation for our exponential growth."

"Bringing on customer success early on reflects Authomize's customer-centric approach," says Eissing who comes to Authomize after building and leading customer success teams in BigID and SailPoint. "My goal is to show our customers how much we care, listen, and want to build genuine long-lasting partnerships."

"Building the Partner program during the early stages of a startup shows that the organization values the partner community and understands the impact they can have with customers and prospects," says Miller whose long career in customer success and consulting roles for security and data product integrations saw her play critical roles in building the Strategic Partnerships efforts at SailPoint, Auth0, and later Okta. "I am thrilled to work with partners and add Authomize to their portfolio of security offerings so they can better secure their clients."

"I am excited to join Authomize and looking forward to working with the internal teams to further develop our already extensive business operations," says Lanphar, who previously led Sales Operations at Tavant and will support the development and implementation of the corporate operational strategy, translating business objectives into efficient processes. "I feel at home here at Authomize due to the shared values on customer-first approach and the continuous aim to keep up the positive work environment for all employees."

The recent growth has extended Authomize's North American footprint to 10 US states and Canada.

"We continue to rapidly expand in the US, and continue executing on our aggressive hiring plan," says Amit Begleiter, Authomize's Head of HR. "Being a customer-centric company begins with being an employee-centric company built around collaborative culture and growth opportunities while providing a top-notch benefits package and flexibility around remote work. We are grateful for our diverse and talented team and continuing to grow the Authomize family."

Authomize is continuing to hire for positions across North America. For more information, please visit our careers page.

About Authomize

The first Cloud IAM Security Platform, Authomize continuously monitors identities, access privileges, assets, and activities to secure apps and cloud services. Our full-stack yet granular visibility across IaaS, SaaS, and Data environments enables organizations to understand how their access privileges are being used and ensure effective control over the security of their assets. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital and Microsoft's M12, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

MEDIA CONTACT

Cole Christy

Gregory FCA on behalf of Authomize

[email protected]

+1 619-972-9836

SOURCE Authomize