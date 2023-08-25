Identity Access Management Software Market size worth USD 43.30 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.78% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Identity Access Management Software Market Size By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Identity Access Management Software Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Identity Access Management Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 43.30 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Identity Access Management Software Market: Bolstering Security and Access Control in an Evolving Digital Landscape

The global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market is poised for remarkable growth as enterprises worldwide prioritize secure and authorized access to valuable resources in increasingly complex technological environments. IAM solutions are revolutionizing access control, ensuring only legitimate personnel gain entry to crucial resources. Market players such as Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SailPoint Technologies Inc, Google, Ping Identity Corporation, and Centrify Corporation are at the forefront of this transformation.

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion

Regulatory Compliance and Security Enhancement: The imposition of stringent regulatory policies by national cyber authorities to safeguard against data breaches is a pivotal driving force behind the expansion of the Identity Access Management Software Market. Organizations are compelled to adopt IAM solutions to ensure compliance and enhance overall security measures.

Continual Cybersecurity Threats: The persistent menace of cyber-attacks targeting confidential organizational data continues to underscore the critical need for IAM solutions. Companies across industries are recognizing the significance of fortified access control measures to mitigate cyber threats and prevent data breaches.

Web-Based Applications and Risk Management: The escalating adoption of web-based applications, coupled with the integration of risk management strategies, is synergizing with efforts to control costs. Policy-driven compliance and robust audit management systems are enhancing the demand for Identity Access Management Software Market.

Digital Transformation and Technological Advancements: The surge in digitalization and the emergence of advanced technologies are propelling the global Identity Access Management Software Market. This paradigm shift is not only enhancing security but also contributing to the rise in living standards.

Addressing Evolving Challenges: While the market maintains a steady growth trajectory, challenges related to solution integration and compatibility requirements are expected to evolve gradually. Organizations need to navigate these complexities to ensure the sustainable expansion of the IAM Software Market.

Overcoming Hurdles and Exploiting Opportunities

Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals: The scarcity of skilled cybersecurity experts within enterprises poses a challenge. Organizations must invest in building and retaining cybersecurity talent to effectively respond to advanced threats.

Identity Standards and Budget Constraints: Overcoming the absence of standardized identity protocols and managing budget constraints will be key to unlocking the full potential of the global Identity Access Management Software Market. Technological advancements and the proliferation of cloud-based solutions offer favorable growth opportunities.

Market Outlook and Geographic Dominance

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerges as a leader in the Identity Access Management Software Market, driven by its robust adoption of advanced technologies and dynamic deployment of IAM solutions. The region's proactive approach to securing critical infrastructure and ongoing projects contribute to its strong market presence.

As the market evolves, IAM solutions remain integral to ensuring secure access and protecting sensitive data in an increasingly interconnected world.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Identity Access Management Software Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Identity Access Management Software Market into Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, And Geography.

Identity Access Management Software Market, by Deployment

Cloud



On-Premises

Identity Access Management Software Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Identity Access Management Software Market, by Vertical

BFSI



Hospitality



Healthcare and Life Science



Retail and CPG



Public Sector



Others

Identity Access Management Software Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

