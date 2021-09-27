Identity Analytics Market size worth $ 3602.40 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 29.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N .J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Identity Analytics Market" By Component (Services and Solutions), By Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, BFSI), By Application (Fraud Detection, Customer Management, Account Management), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Identity Analytics Market size was valued at USD 460.45 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3602.40 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.33% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33549

Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity Analytics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Identity Analytics Market Overview

The increasing demand for mobility solutions and the increasing rate of identity-related risks are some of the factors boosting the growth of the global Identity Analytics Market. For instance, according to a 2019 Financial Cost of Fraud Report by accounting and consulting firm Crowe, identity fraud affects the global economy $5 trillion each year, with financial losses related to digital identity fraud increased by 15% in 2020.

The fraud detection Verticals are employed to identify the fraudulent activity and risks of fraud instances happening are added prospects driving the growth of the global market. In addition, fraud verifications support the enterprises to keep up the authenticity of data and transactions by obstructing unauthorized access or also identify the incorrect input from the consumers. Furthermore, fraud prevention and detection are very important in diverse fields such as individual fraud, identity fraud, and inheritance fraud. These are some factors fuelling the growth of the global Identity Analytics Market in the forecast years.

Key Developments in Identity Analytics Market

In 2017, LogRhythm established its footprint in Saudi Arabia and Africa to address the threat landscape by providing sophisticated solutions to enterprises in these regions.

and to address the threat landscape by providing sophisticated solutions to enterprises in these regions. In May 2018 , Gurucul has launched Gurucul Fraud Analytics, which uses machine learning models to detect identity risks associated with frauds in financial, healthcare, and retail industry verticals. This solution has further helped the company enhance its risk management capabilities and establish itself as a leading player in the market.

The major players in the market are LogRhythm, Oracle Corporation, Verint Systems, Quantum Secure, Inc., NetIQ, Hitachi ID Systems, SailPoint Technologies, Happiest Minds, Gurucul, Centrify.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Identity Analytics Market On the basis of Component, Vertical, Application and Geography.

Identity Analytics Market , By Component

Services



Solutions

Identity Analytics Market , By Vertical

Retail



Manufacturing



IT and Telecom



Government and Defense



Energy and Utilities



BFSI



Others

Identity Analytics Market , By Application

Identity and Access Management



Governance, Risk and Compliance Management



Fraud Detection



Customer Management



Account Management



Others

Identity Analytics Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Identity and Access Management Market By Component (Password Management Provisioning, Single Sign-On, Audit, Compliance & Governance, Advanced Authentication, and Directory Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise), By Application (Education, IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market By Product Type (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise), By Components (Password Management Provisioning, Single Sign-On, Audit, Compliance & Governance, Advanced Authentication, and Directory Services), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Identity Solutions Market By Type (Single-factor authentication, Multi-factor authentication), By Verticals (Banking, Financial and Insurance services, Government and Defense, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Experience Platform Market By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Operational Analytics Market Proliferating

Visualize Identity Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research