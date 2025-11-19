Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market worth $42.61 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is projected to grow from USD 25.96 billion in 2025 to USD 42.61 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market - Global Forecast to 2030 "

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 25.96 billion

USD 25.96 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 42.61 billion

USD 42.61 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.4%

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is driven by the shift toward digital business models, reliance on multi-cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures, and geographically distributed workforces, demanding scalable, context-aware, and risk-adaptive IAM solutions.

By offering, Services segment to register 10.5% CAGR during forecast period.

By type, B2B IAM segment to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

By region, North America to hold largest market share during forecast period.

This growth is driven by the shift toward digital business models, growing reliance on multi-cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures, and geographically distributed workforces, which demand scalable, context-aware, and risk-adaptive IAM solutions. Simultaneously, the adoption of zero-trust architectures, adaptive access policies, and continuous authentication is creating significant opportunities, as organizations seek to protect sensitive data, mitigate insider and external threats, and ensure regulatory compliance. These trends are enabling vendors to deliver comprehensive IAM solutions, including privileged access management, identity lifecycle governance, automated provisioning, and AI-powered analytics, strengthening enterprise security and operational efficiency.

By offering, services segment to register higher CAGR than solutions segment during forecast period

The services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate than the solutions segment, driven by the increasing complexity of enterprise IT environments, hybrid deployments, and the need for expert-led IAM management. Organizations are increasingly leveraging managed services, consulting, and implementation support to ensure secure, scalable, and compliant access governance. The rising adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructures, along with the evolution of cybersecurity threats, has accelerated demand for services that provide continuous monitoring, identity lifecycle management, and risk-based access controls. Enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, government, and IT & ITeS sectors are adopting IAM services to enhance operational efficiency, improve security posture, and maintain compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

By type, B2B IAM segment to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

The B2B IAM segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the IAM market, as enterprises increasingly require secure and scalable identity management for their business partners, suppliers, distributors, and external stakeholders. As digital ecosystems grow more interconnected, organizations must ensure seamless yet controlled access to shared applications, APIs, and data. B2B IAM platforms enable the centralized management of partner identities, automated onboarding, granular access controls, and continuous monitoring, which are critical for reducing security risks across extended supply chains. The rise of zero-trust adoption, API-driven integrations, and federated identity models further accelerates the need for advanced B2B IAM capabilities. As businesses prioritize secure collaboration and compliance across expanding partner networks, the B2B IAM segment is poised for the fastest growth in the IAM market during the forecast period.

By region, North America to hold largest market share during forecast period

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the IAM market due to its advanced IT infrastructure, extensive cloud adoption, and strong emphasis on secure digital operations. Organizations across public and private sectors are proactively deploying IAM solutions, propelled by evolving compliance mandates, stringent data privacy regulations, and the imperative to protect critical information from escalating cyber threats. The rising frequency of sophisticated cyberattacks and insider risks has accelerated investments in scalable, centralized, and intelligent access management platforms. Furthermore, widespread adoption of AI-powered identity analytics, privileged access management, and adaptive authentication has solidified the region's position as a global leader in IAM.

Top Companies in Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market:

The Top Companies in Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market are Microsoft (US), Ping Identity (US), IBM (US), Okta (US), Oracle (US), SailPoint (US), Saviynt (US), CyberArk (US), Thales (France), Akamai Technologies (US), OpenText (Canada), Entrust (US), Duo Security (US), HID Global (US), Evidian (France), RSA Security (US), Avatier (US), ManageEngine (US), SecureAuth (US), EmpowerID (US), Simeio (US), One Identity (US), FusionAuth (US), Auth0 (US), IDnow (Germany), Zuora (US), Signzy (India), Civic Technologies (US), Trusona (US), Beyond Identity (US), Delinea (US), Optimal IdM (US), Netwrix (US), Aquera (US), Cerby (US), Traxion (Netherlands), Radiant Logic (US), Elimity (Belgium), Oleria (US), Veza (US), Bravura Security (Canada), Fischer Identity (US), Lumos (US), Omada (Denmark), OpenIAM (US), Pathlock (US), Tuebora (US), and Rippling (US).

