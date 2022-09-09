Identity as a Service Market 2026, Growing Adoption Of Cloud Security Solutions to Boost Growth - Technavio

End-user

Identity as a Service Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our identity as a service market report covers the following areas:

Identity as a Service Market size

Identity as a Service Market trends

Identity as a Service Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the identity as a service market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Identity as a Service Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Identity as a Service Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Identity as a Service Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Atos SE

Broadcom Inc.

Capgemini Service SAS

Centrify Corp.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Ilantus Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jumio Corp.

JumpCloud Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Okta Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.



Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report .

Identity as a Service Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist identity as a service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the identity as a service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the identity as a service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of identity as a service market vendors

Identity As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.98% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Ilantus Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jumio Corp., JumpCloud Inc., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Holding Corp., Quest Software Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Simeio Solutions LLC, Thales Group, and Alphabet Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atos SE

Exhibit 97: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 98: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 100: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Atos SE - Segment focus

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Centrify Corp.

Exhibit 107: Centrify Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Centrify Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Centrify Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 CyberArk Software Ltd.

Exhibit 110: CyberArk Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: CyberArk Software Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: CyberArk Software Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 113: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Okta Inc.

Exhibit 118: Okta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Okta Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Okta Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Ping Identity Holding Corp.

Exhibit 126: Ping Identity Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Ping Identity Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Ping Identity Holding Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Quest Software Inc.

Exhibit 129: Quest Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Quest Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Quest Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 132: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

