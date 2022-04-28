Identity Automation and GG4L Partner To Offer Integrated, Easily Deployed Digital Infrastructure Bundle for Schools

HOUSTON and ALAMEDA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, and Global Grid For Learning (GG4L), a membership-based collaborative providing schools and EdTech vendors a foundation for digital transformation, today announced a partnership that aims to simplify and streamline the deployment of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions for K-12 schools throughout the United States.

Committed to helping the nation's school districts navigate an ever-increasing cybersecurity talent shortage and the ever-present balancing act between classroom productivity, security and privacy, both Identity Automation and GG4L are slated to offer an expanding portfolio of solutions for the 2022-2023 school year. Through the partnership, Identity Automation's RapidIdentity digital identity platform, including pre-set configurations for authentication, identity management, provisioning and credential monitoring, will be offered as add-on components to GG4L's well-known School Passport® iPaaS. Meanwhile, Identity Automation will extend their rostering and data governance capabilities by leveraging GG4L's OneRoster and LTI compliant School Passport platform.

School districts will now be able to leverage GG4L's School Passport IDM Module to receive automated account provisioning services that support Google Workspace, Microsoft's Azure 365, on-premise Account Directory, and Azure AD. Soon, Districts will also be able to take advantage of additional cybersecurity capabilities, including Multi Factor Authentication (MFA), credential monitoring and phishing protection.

"Cybersecurity solutions for schools must offer powerful protections without sacrificing instruction time – and this partnership represents the latest efforts from both Identity Automation and GG4L to provide that balance that schools consistently seek," said Identity Automation CEO Jim Harold . "Delivered through the trusted School Passport platform, our award-winning IAM solutions are now much more accessible and ready to deploy. We're pleased to work with fellow innovators such as GG4L to emphasize simplified access to the latest authentication and security technologies."

"We are excited about this strategic partnership with Identity Automation," said Robert Iskander , GG4L Founder and CEO. "It brings together an affordable, easy-to-deploy, fully integrated solution to thousands of small to midsize school districts that desperately need a more secure digital automation infrastructure to sustain the increased demand on their increasingly over-burdened IT staff ."

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation

Founded in 2018, GG4L is a membership-based collaborative providing schools and EdTech vendors a foundation for digital transformation. GG4L's School Passport® is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), offering a suite of cloud integration services to 25,000+ schools, financially sustained by hundreds of EdTech vendors and Corporate Sponsors. With industry-leading PII Shield protection, GG4L advocates for open standards based data integrations, governed data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance. As a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, GG4L is an impact-driven Edtech company supporting continuous school improvement through strategic impact initiatives. Visit www.gg4l.com .

SOURCE Identity Automation