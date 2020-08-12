Identity Automation Announces New CEO

The announcement is a pivotal step in James' organizational plan for Identity Automation, as the company takes identity management to new heights. "The investment in leadership reflects a response to our customers' new challenges to drive business outcomes in an increasingly volatile world," said Litton, adding: "Jim has extensive experience with leading service providers to innovate on behalf of customers. I am more confident and enthusiastic than ever for Identity Automation to continue its journey to becoming the most trusted identity management brand."

Upon reaching the decision to seek a CEO successor, Litton worked closely with the company's Board of Directors on a thorough process to identify a leader who would both embrace Identity Automation's culture and offer a proven track record of scaling companies to deliver even greater value to their customers.

Harold has over twenty years of experience successfully building and growing businesses at organizations in the enterprise software and SaaS spaces, such as Accenture, PeopleSoft, Neustar, and Acxiom. In his new role, Harold's primary mission is to continue to innovate Identity Automation's business model.

"Identity and access management is evolving beyond security and is quickly becoming a foundational component to workflow innovation across various industries, such as education and healthcare," said Jim Harold. "I'm excited to leverage my experience and lead Identity Automation to help our customers both secure their organization and solve business problems that inhibit their ability to innovate."

This change in leadership caps a string of carefully planned additions to Identity Automation's senior management team. In May, Gavin McKelvey, global marketing executive of B2B technology-centric companies, was named Chief Marketing Officer. In addition, dynamic enterprise engineering expert, Michael Webb, was named Chief Technology Officer in November 2019.

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations secure the new perimeter and increase business agility with its comprehensive Identity and Access Management platform, RapidIdentity. Identity Automation manages tens of millions of identities globally across on-premises and cloud resources. www.identityautomation.com .

Contact:

Kathleen Garska

[email protected]

SOURCE Identity Automation

Related Links

identityautomation.com

