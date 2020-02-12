Identity Automation Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with 3Eye Technologies

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, today announced a strategic alliance with 3Eye Technologies , a value-added distributor of mobility and cloud solutions. As the company continues to gain momentum through its Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy, a targeted initiative to scale the business with increased focus on execution, the new partnership will provide new routes to accelerated profitability and deliver more value to customers.

"3Eye's approach to channel is truly an added value to our other channel partners and customers," said Geoff Surkamer, Chief Revenue Officer at Identity Automation. "As we continue to rapidly expand and increase our market share as laid out in our Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy, our collaboration with 3Eye enables us to expand our reach and better serve our customers through easier routes to procurement."

Identity Automation has also invested in 3Eye's partner enablement platform, DemandPro, to give channel partners additional training resources and co-brandable campaigns that evangelize Identity Automation solutions.

"We see identity and access management as a tremendous opportunity for channel partners to add to their offering," said Conor Macfarlane, President and CEO at 3Eye Technologies. "Compliance regulations and evolving cyber-security risks are driving the need for robust IAM solutions with functionality that far exceeds SSO alone. We look forward to working closely with Identity Automation to enable our partners with the tools and resources needed to complete their IAM portfolio."

For more information, click here .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations secure the new perimeter, increase business agility, and deliver an enhanced user experience with RapidIdentity, the most complete identity, access, governance, and administration platform available. Identity Automation operates globally with tens of millions of identities managed across on-premises and cloud resources. For more information, visit: www.identityautomation.com.

About 3Eye Technologies

3Eye Technologies is a value-added distributor of mobility and cloud solutions. 3Eye helps technology vendors, software and cloud-service providers create and optimize channel programs. 3Eye helps VARs, Resellers and MSPs build out their mobility and cloud strategy and accelerate their sales. For more information, visit: www.3eyetech.com.

Media Contacts:

Kathleen Garska

Identity Automation

press@identityautomation.com

Greg Waddell

3Eye Technologies

gwaddell@3eyetech.com

SOURCE Identity Automation

Related Links

www.identityautomation.com

