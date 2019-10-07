Identity Automation Debuts Enhanced User Interface for Flagship RapidIdentity IAM Solution

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , today debuted a newly enhanced user interface (UI) for its flagship RapidIdentity solution, the most complete identity and access management (IAM) platform on the market. The enhanced UI is the company's latest milestone in the Identity Automation 2.0 roadmap – a company-wide initiative to scale the business, while emphasizing the execution of product development and integration.

The RapidIdentity UI makeover streamlined workflow processes and updated visuals with a focus on intuitiveness. Usability improvements allow users to more easily operate and navigate the solution, saving time and money. For example, the new Portal UI includes a redesigned Dashboard workspace, which provides a launch pad for bookmarked applications and for users with the proper authorization, ROI report metrics and graphs.

"Continuous innovation and improvement are essential to the Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy," said James Litton, CEO of Identity Automation. "As we continue to scale, maximizing the quality and delivery of RapidIdentity, while remaining relentlessly focused on our customers is key, and the enhancements and usability improvements the new RapidIdentity UI provides are our latest nod to these efforts."

Highlights of the RapidIdentity UI enhancements include:

Customizable dashboard and browser tabs that provide a more personalized, user-friendly experience

Proxy-As functionality that allows authorized users to view information or perform actions on behalf of another user

Global search that enables users to quickly search across different modules, users, profiles, and files

Notifications and Approvals have been enhanced to visually indicate pending actions and recent events

SAML Federation added to the authentication policy engine as an additional authentication method

New LDAP Builder UI that simplifies the creation and management of complex LDAP queries

In-person demos of RapidIdentity will be available at upcoming IAM industry events scheduled through end-of-year. Find Identity Automation at booth #519 at the upcoming EDUCAUSE Annual conference in Chicago, IL, on October 14-17th. The company also will be exhibiting at the Gartner IAM Summit in Las Vegas, NV, on December 10th.

