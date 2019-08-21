Identity Automation Earns iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, and California Student Data Privacy Certifications

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKeepSafe is pleased to announce that Identity Automation has earned the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, and California Student Data Privacy Certifications. These certifications signify that Identity Automation has been proactively and independently assessed by iKeepSafe, an experienced privacy protection organization.

iKeepSafe Privacy Certifications simplify privacy compliance for education technology vendors and make it easy for schools to identify websites, apps, data management platforms, and other technology products that follow various privacy laws governing student data. Products that carry the iKeepSafe badge provide educators and parents with assurance that the product meets iKeepSafe's standards in the areas of privacy, safety, and security.

Identity Automation is a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the K-12 market. With over ten years experience and hundreds of K-12 installations of all sizes, Identity Automation automates and streamlines the identity and access management of students, teachers, parents, and external users throughout their entire user lifecycle.

"These certifications allow school districts to feel safe and secure using our software to help them overcome their IAM challenges and enable digital learning," stated Thomas Loving, Identity Automation's Cyber Security Manager, adding: "It's important they know we take those controls and policies seriously."

"By earning the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, and California Student Privacy Certifications, Identity Automation has clearly shown their dedication to safeguarding student data," said iKeepSafe Vice President Amber Lindsay. "Schools can now feel confident that Identity Automation Ideas meets iKeepSafe's high standards of data privacy protection."

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations embrace security, increase business agility, and deliver an enhanced user experience with RapidIdentity, the most complete identity, access, governance, and administration platform available. Deployments take weeks, not months or years. RapidIdentity addresses fully automated lifecycle management, comprehensive identity governance, multi-factor authentication, secure single sign-on, password management, privileged access management, and more. Identity Automation operates globally with tens of millions of identities managed across on-premises and cloud resources. For more information, visit: www.identityautomation.com .

About iKeepSafe

The Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) certifies digital products as compliant with state and federal requirements for handling protected personal information. We help organizations achieve and maintain compliance through product assessments, monthly monitoring, annual training, and assistance with remediation. To view iKeepSafe's list of assessed products, visit https://ikeepsafe.org/products/.

