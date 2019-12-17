Identity Automation Extends Support for WS-Federation and WS-Trust Specifications

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, today announced its extended support for WS-Federation and WS-Trust protocols. The offering provides RapidIdentity customers with new options for federated Single Sign-On (SSO) in the cloud and with Microsoft Intune - Azure.

WS-Federation and WS-Trust are specification standards that are part of the web services (WS-*) specification family created to establish the basic web services framework. The purpose of the protocols is efficiency, enabling enterprise employees to use a single set of credentials across many applications, including RapidIdentity and Active Directory (AD).

"Support for WS-Federation and WS-Trust specifications allows Identity Automation to better meet our customer's needs," said Michael Webb, Chief Technology Officer of Identity Automation. "While Identity Automation and Microsoft customers have had the ability to use RapidIdentity to provision and authenticate users to on-premises implementations of AD, as more customers move to Microsoft Azure cloud, WS-Federation and WS-Trust integration will allow users to continue to authenticate using RapidIdentity."

RapidIdentity is a comprehensive Identity and Access Management platform that can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid solution. RapidIdentity manages millions of user identities per day for organizations of all types and sizes, primarily education, healthcare and government. RapidIdentity now supports WS-Federation and WS-Trust, as well as SAML 2.0, OAuth, and OpenID Connect.

Identity Automation helps organizations secure the new perimeter, increase business agility, and deliver an enhanced user experience with RapidIdentity, the most complete identity, access, governance, and administration platform available. RapidIdentity addresses fully automated lifecycle management, comprehensive identity governance, multi-factor authentication, secure single sign-on, password management, privileged access management, and more. Identity Automation operates globally with tens of millions of identities managed across on-premises and cloud resources. For more information, visit: www.identityautomation.com .

