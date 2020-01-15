Identity Automation Kicks Off 2020 After Reaching New Heights in 2019

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, today announced numerous milestones achieved in 2019. Driven by the company's Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy, a targeted initiative to scale the business with increased focus on execution, highlights include talent acquisition, new products and partnerships, analyst recognition, and multiple distinguished awards.

To best position the company for long-term growth, additions were made to the Identity Automation leadership team in 2019, including Chief Revenue Officer, Geoff Surkamer, and Chief Technology Officer, Michael Webb. Each brings decades of experience, with Webb leading product strategy and software development, while Surkamer leads the go-to-market strategy across the sales and marketing teams. Furthermore, the company expanded its sales department by launching the Sales Development Representative team as well as an Effectiveness department.

Identity Automation kicked off 2019 with an IAM Maturity Model webinar series, the first of many thought-leadership initiatives under the 2.0 growth strategy. The company also showcased its RapidIdentity solution at a number of large industry-targeted events, including the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, K12 education's CoSN Annual Conference, higher education's EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, and the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit.

In 2019, Identity Automation successfully secured a number of significant healthcare accounts, including a leading operator of hospitals with over 100 locations in 18 states. Identity Automation also saw growth in non-traditional verticals with key wins including a major smart-screen manufacturer that leveraged RapidIdentity to enhance workflow efficiency on factory floors and multiple financial institutions who implemented Identity Automation's Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution. Identity Automation also acquired a number of large K-12 school districts and higher education customers, including one of the largest consortiums of colleges. Furthermore, the company introduced a comprehensive partner program to provide its fast-growing network of partners exclusive tools and training.

As a next step to offer healthcare providers a comprehensive IAM solution that meets all of the industry's unique needs, the company launched RapidIdentity EPCS for electronic prescription of controlled substances (EPCS) workflows. Identity Automation also debuted an enhanced user interface for RapidIdentity that streamlined workflow processes and updated visuals. Other accomplishments include expanded support for WS-Federation and WS-Trust protocols as well as a strategic partnership with IGEL Technology to extend QwickAccess support to endpoint devices.

Identity Automation received recognition via multiple awards, including a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th Annual International Business Awards® for Computer Software Company of the Year - medium-size company category, a bronze winner in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards for Company of the Year - medium category, and was named number 53 in the 2019 Houston Business Journal Fast 100 List of the fastest-growing private companies in the region.

Identity Automation received an honorable mention in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration1 for the second consecutive year.

"I'm proud of our team's accomplishments throughout 2019," said James Litton, company CEO and Co-Founder. "I'm excited to see the continued momentum drive Identity Automation into 2020 as we stand by our mission to make it easier for organizations to scale, embrace security, and limit risks."

