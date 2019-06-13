Identity Automation Launches VIP Partner Program to Fuel 2.0 Growth Strategy

HOUSTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, today announced the launch of the Identity Automation Partner Program - VIP as the next piece of its 2.0 growth strategy, a targeted initiative to scale the business with increased focus on execution.

The new partner program not only aligns with the changing IT landscape, but also reflects the importance of the relationship between partners and their customers. By providing the tools, training, and resources necessary to develop IAM expertise and sell Identity Automation's three industry-leading solution stacks: RapidIdentity IAM, RapidIdentity MFA, and RapidIdentity for Healthcare (formerly HealthCast), the VIP Program helps Identity Automation partners solve their customers' evolving technology needs.

Organized into five tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond, the new program was designed with the flexibility to encompass all partnership types. Reseller, Ecosystem, Managed, and Services partners are all supported by the program and will be given access to resources and exclusive partner benefits, such as sales tools, discounts, earned marketing development funds, cross-promotional branding, and joint lead generation activities, via an online VIP partner portal.

"Our new VIP Program is a critical element of the Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy and increases the range of benefits available to our customer base," said Geoff Surkamer, Chief Revenue Officer at Identity Automation. "As we continue to rapidly expand and increase market penetration, we value our partners as extended members of the Identity Automation 2.0 team, alongside our dedicated sales, technical, and support teams."

