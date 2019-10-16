Identity Automation Partners with IGEL to Support IGEL OS-Powered Endpoint Devices

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, today announced a strategic partnership with IGEL Technology, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. Now, Identity Automation's QwickAccess secure proximity badge access solution supports IGEL OS-powered endpoint devices for secure, high-performance clinical computing.

Healthcare providers are under mounting pressure to reduce costs, while ensuring quality patient care – turning to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) enabled endpoints as a cost-effective and more manageable alternative to traditional desktop computing scenarios.

QwickAccess helps address these needs, streamlining access to clinician workflows. By delivering efficient proximity badge access, QwickAccess strengthens endpoint security and patient data privacy, while reducing administrative expense.

QwickAccess now adds IGEL's innovative, software-defined endpoint solutions to its list of supported local and virtual desktops, which includes Windows desktops, HP or Dell Wyse thin clients, and Chrome devices. The partnership provides IGEL-powered endpoint users with fast, secure access to their Citrix environment with the simple tap of a proximity card.

Support for mixed environments makes roaming more efficient, as clinicians can securely access their work on any device type within an organization's network. Users can also register their proximity badges on systems where QwickAccess is installed, eliminating the need for IT involvement in user registration or a special registration station.

"We are pleased to help deliver on the needs of the healthcare market through this partnership with IGEL," said Geoff Surkamer, Chief Revenue Officer at Identity Automation. "Clinicians are leveraging devices that increase mobility and improve efficiency without compromising security. This partnership meets this demand by combining our best-in-class proximity badge reader, QwickAccess, with IGEL's award-winning software-defined virtual desktop endpoint solutions."

"Identity Automation is making it easier for healthcare organizations to address the evolving cyber threat landscape," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Healthcare Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "This partnership ensures the delivery of fast access to cloud-enabled workspaces. Identity Automation is an ideal partner for IGEL, and we are pleased they are now part of our growing ecosystem of technology alliances."

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations embrace security and increase business agility with its complete Identity and Access Management platform, RapidIdentity. Identity Automation manages tens of millions of identities globally across on-premises and cloud resources. www.identityautomation.com .

About IGEL

IGEL provides IGEL OS, the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. To learn more, visit www.igel.com .

