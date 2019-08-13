Identity Automation Recognized as a 2019 International Business Awards Winner

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, announced today that the company was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th Annual International Business Awards®. The company was recognized as the Computer Software Company of the Year in the medium-size company category.

"We're honored to be named a Bronze Stevie Award winner," said James Litton, CEO of Identity Automation. "This award is a testament to the round-the-clock innovation and dedication of our outstanding team that is critical to fueling our Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy."

The recognition is the latest accolade to acknowledge the company's ambitious business objectives and commitment to execution. The judges noted recent company successes, such as the 2018 acquisition of HealthCast , leadership team expansion, and record Q1 growth in 2019 as main factors for the award. Additionally, the Houston Business Journal recently named the company to its Fast 100, a list of Houston's fastest-growing private companies.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

Details about The International Business Awards and Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations embrace security and increase business agility with its complete Identity and Access Management platform, RapidIdentity. Identity Automation manages tens of millions of identities globally across on-premises and cloud resources. www.identityautomation.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com .

