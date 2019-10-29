Identity Automation Recognized in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) product on the market, today announced that the company was acknowledged as an Honorable Mention in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) for the third year in a row.* This recognition is the latest in a banner year that has seen Identity Automation named to Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 and awarded mid-size computer software company of the year by the International Business Awards .

"As a company that we believe has always taken a holistic, comprehensive approach to IAM, we are honored to be recognized in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for IGA," said James Litton, CEO of Identity Automation. "We feel strongly that organizations shouldn't have to choose between completeness of solution and depth of individual capabilities. From the beginning, Identity Automation has focused on meeting our customers' complete needs, rather than chasing market trends in a single area."

"Our goal is to deliver IGA tools that are configurable to an organization's existing processes, while the industry standard is to deliver tools that require the organization to adapt," said Greg Pearson, Director of Solutions Engineering at Identity Automation. "Our quality standards are among the industry's most stringent – ensuring that product releases are executed without disruption to customer IGA processes."

RapidIdentity enables organizations of all sizes and industries to drive a comprehensive approach to identity management. Customers in verticals ranging from state and local government to education also benefit from Identity Automation's customer-first approach to IGA. The company strives to deliver its product quickly, ensuring a fast ROI for customers and consistently receives glowing remarks on the company's support as a result.

"Our focus is on quality, flexibility, and configurability," Litton said. "We look forward to continuing to provide unmatched customer service for years to come."

*In the 2018 Magic Quadrant report Identity Automation was recognized as an Honorable Mention, and in the 2017 report it was recognized as a Notable Vendor.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, Felix Gaehtgens et al., 9 October 2019

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations embrace security and increase business agility with its complete Identity and Access Management platform, RapidIdentity. Identity Automation manages tens of millions of identities globally across on-premises and cloud resources. www.identityautomation.com .

