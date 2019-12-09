Identity Automation Showcases Comprehensive IAM Platform at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , provider of RapidIdentity, a comprehensive Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, is set to exhibit and present at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2019 on December 10-12 in Las Vegas, NV. The presentation, "Outdated to Fully Automated: How PROS Achieved IAM Success," will be on December 10 at 2:20 PM PST in Theater 1.

"The Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit offers a unique opportunity for us to put what we believe are the latest and greatest Identity Automation products in front of the leading industry experts," said Geoff Surkamer, Chief Revenue Officer of Identity Automation. "We are excited to present with PROS as they discuss their journey to modern IAM."

At our speaking session, attendees will discover how PROS , a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, transitioned from manual workflows to leveraging a modern IAM solution with automated lifecycle management for all user types and self-service capabilities— ultimately cutting access request approval times from days to hours and streamlining the audit process. PROS Senior Lead Cloud Engineer, Darius Linder, will share firsthand insight as he discusses lessons learned and success outcomes from their IAM implementation.

In addition to presenting at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, Identity Automation will showcase at its booth the newly redesigned RapidIdentity UI which focuses on intuitiveness with streamlined workflow processes and enhanced visuals. RapidIdentity's core capabilities, including Automated Lifecycle Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Single Sign-On, Comprehensive Identity Governance, and Privileged Access Management will be demonstrated live in booth 519. Conference attendees can also request to meet during the summit using our dedicated online form .

About Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit

At Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit , attendees will learn how to deliver successful IAM programs that takes business wherever digital transformation leads. Gartner analysts will talk about the latest strategies, tactics, and trends pertinent to IAM executives, managers, and architects.

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations secure the new perimeter and increase business agility with its comprehensive Identity and Access Management platform, RapidIdentity. Identity Automation manages tens of millions of identities globally across on-premises and cloud resources. www.identityautomation.com .

Contact:

Kathleen Garska

press@identityautomation.com

SOURCE Identity Automation

Related Links

identityautomation.com

