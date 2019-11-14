Identity Automation Welcomes Michael Webb as New Chief Technology Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, today announced Michael Webb as new Chief Technology Officer. Webb, a dynamic enterprise engineering expert, brings more than two decades of technical experience to help drive the company's innovative Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy, a targeted initiative to scale the business with increased focus on execution.

"Michael is a high-performance technology leader with a proven track record of driving development organizations to support revenue growth," said James Litton, CEO at Identity Automation. "Michael's level of expertise in software development practices, big data analytics, product strategy, and cybersecurity is essential to Identity Automation's commitment to innovation and operational excellence as our organization continues to grow and expand into new markets."

In his new role at Identity Automation, Webb will reinforce the alignment of the company's goals and product strategy to ensure customer expectations are exceeded. Webb was drawn to the company's IAM focus and expertise and is eager to immediately contribute to scaling the business, while further bolstering Identity Automation's focus on quality and innovation.

"Identity Automation has exceptional product vision and I'm excited to add my passion for cybersecurity to the mix," said Webb. "Identity and access management is the new security perimeter. We're here to help organizations of all sizes get their hands around IAM as they key to successful cyber defense."

Prior to joining Identity Automation, Webb excelled as VP of Engineering at GSM where he led the company's cloud-first digital transformation. He previously co-founded SmartVault Corporation, serving as Chief Technology Officer.

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations embrace security, increase business agility, and deliver an enhanced user experience with RapidIdentity, the most complete identity, access, governance, and administration platform available. Deployments take weeks, not months or years. RapidIdentity addresses fully automated lifecycle management, comprehensive identity governance, multi-factor authentication, secure single sign-on, password management, privileged access management, and more. Identity Automation operates globally with tens of millions of identities managed across on-premises and cloud resources. For more information, visit: www.identityautomation.com.

